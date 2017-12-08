Roads closing due to winter weather conditions

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across our area this morning until midnight tonight.

The Warning area includes several counties in a line from Calhoun to Shelby to Bibb and Green and Hale counties southward through our southern tier.

The Advisory area includes most all of our other counties.

Several roads are closed due to the inclement weather. Those include:

All Talladega City roads

All Anniston roads

All Oxford City roads

Columbiana Road at Lakeshore

West Oxmoor Road

Shades Crest Road from Rocky Ridge to Big Springs Road

All Coosa County roads

Sylacauga City roads

Jacksonville City roads

From Alabaster Police:

Closed Roads

1) CLOSED - 1st Ave W from Navajo Tr to Hwy 17



2) CLOSED - Intersection of 10th St NW/5th Av NW due to power lines down



3) CLOSED - 3rd CT SW due to power lines down



4) CLOSED - 7th Ave NE (hill next to SBMC) — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) December 8, 2017

Please check back for additional closings.

From ALEA:

"Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah Counties, are experiencing some snowfall with the highest accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces. DeKalb and Etowah Counties are experiencing snowfall along Interstate 65. All roads are passable at this time. However, we urge motorist to drive with caution on bridges and overpasses."

