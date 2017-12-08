Roads closing due to winter weather conditions - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Roads closing due to winter weather conditions

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across our area this morning until midnight tonight.

The Warning area includes several counties in a line from Calhoun to Shelby to Bibb and Green and Hale counties southward through our southern tier.

The Advisory area includes most all of our other counties.

Several roads are closed due to the inclement weather. Those include:

  • All Talladega City roads
  • All Anniston roads
  • All Oxford City roads
  • Columbiana Road at Lakeshore
  • West Oxmoor Road
  • Shades Crest Road from Rocky Ridge to Big Springs Road
  • All Coosa County roads
  • Sylacauga City roads
  • Jacksonville City roads

From Alabaster Police:

Please check back for additional closings.

From ALEA:

"Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah Counties, are experiencing some snowfall with the highest accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces. DeKalb and Etowah Counties are experiencing snowfall along Interstate 65. All roads are passable at this time. However, we urge motorist to drive with caution on bridges and overpasses." 

