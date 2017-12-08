FIRST ALERT: Icy roadways possible Friday night, Saturday morning

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will continue through midnight for our area.

Radar continues to show a large band of light to moderate snow impacting our area throughout the remainder of the afternoon and evening, mainly in those areas to the south and southeast. There have been significant accumulations in grassy areas and on exposed surfaces, especially to the southeast where snow totals have topped six inches.

Many roads are slushy and wet but there is a concern for trouble spots, especially in higher elevations and on bridges and overpasses. Conditions will continue to go downhill after sunset and as temperatures drop below freezing. It looks like the temperature may hover near the freezing point through 8 p.m. but as the clouds start to break, quickly tumble into the 20s. Lows will be near 23° tomorrow morning.

We will have a good supply of sunshine early on and this will help to begin the melting process tomorrow however temperatures won’t rise above freezing until about 9 a.m. If you have travel plans for the early morning, I would wake-up extra early to check on road conditions. Patchy areas of ice will be a concern, especially on secondary roads. Conditions will continue to improve throughout the day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Another surge of colder air will settle in tomorrow night and this will keep highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: I don’t see any precipitation in the forecast for next week, but we will be watching the data closely. Right now the forecast for the work-week looks dry, with lots of sunshine. However, the active cold air pattern will be continuing. There will be a couple of blasts of colder air that we will be tracking south starting on Monday. One will arrive Monday night, bringing an increasing north wind, with highs in the 40s on Tuesday. Another surge of cold and dry air will arrive next Friday, likely bringing more 40° days and sub-freezing temperatures.

