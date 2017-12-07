Concerned citizens say lawmakers are dragging their feet in appointing JeffCo cemetery board members

After a number of On Your Side Investigations and hard work by the community, some neighbors now wondering when state leaders are going to act on a Jefferson County cemetery bill that became law over the summer.

The bill creates a cemetery board to address issues with neglected and abandoned cemeteries. But so far, lawmakers haven't appointed the board members and those who helped create the bill now wondering why state leaders are dragging their feet.

"We've got an active group that's calling. That's texting. That's emailing trying to get some help. We want them to know that we're not going anywhere. We're ready. And we're going to keep pushing. In fact, we are more energized now than ever," said Charles Avery, a concerned citizen.

We too are still waiting to hear back from some of the lawmakers who passed this bill over the summer. We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.