UA researchers studying motion sensors to cut back on HVAC energy.

Researchers at the University of Alabama are studying ways to help cut back on energy that heat and cools our buildings.

This is how 1.5 million-dollar project will work.

UA Engineering researchers think new and improved motion sensors could help reduce energy used for HVAC systems.

Usually, when it's too hot in a room or too cold because of the number of people in it, we adjust the thermostat.

Researchers said their program uses sensors that can sense when a certain number of people are in a room or building and automatically adjust the air to accommodate that crowd.

The self-efficient HVAC system could end up saving you big in dollars.

" As long as actually people see the savings from the demonstration project and then they can feel it. So basically for you say you're living in a residential house basically it can help you reduce your utility bill,” said Dr. Zheng O'Neil UA mechanical engineer researcher.

Their goal with this project is to save at least 30 percent of HVAC energy.

