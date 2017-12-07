Tuscaloosa councilwoman wants to see extra money for Christmas decorations spent on bus route

A Tuscaloosa City Ccouncilwoman not happy with the amount of money being spent on Christmas decorations.

Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said she's trying to find the money to help those with limited transportation options in her district.

And said she's surprised there's money available for more Christmas decorations but not a new bus route.

“At the end of the day I can't spending $10,000 or $9,400 on Christmas lights when I've got people walking,” said McKinstry

Some walking down Jug Factory road to make it to the nearest bus stop.

“They forget about the fact not everyone has transportation and people rely on public transportation. It's faithfully to elderly ladies walking and you can tell if they running to the store and headed back and you know it's not a good sight,” said McKinstry.

Although getting a new bus route for Skyland Blvd and Downtown would cost around $188,000 McKinstry insists even the smallest amount of money left over from the budget should go towards the cause.

“To be a winter wonderland out and the other areas don't. I didn’t see it as a priority nothing against Christmas lights I love Christmas, Christmas is my favorite time of year,” said McKinstry.

McKinstry said the city has already spent over $140,000 to pay for Holidays on the river. And now the council approved, even more, money to place Christmas lights in Alberta.

“We've spent 10 grand almost on decorations across the city so go enjoy them. I just wish everybody a Merry Christmas and um I'm looking forward to getting those people from walking,” said McKinstry.

The Finance committee is set to talk about the possible bus route in 2 weeks.

