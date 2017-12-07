Birmingham's Max Bus services canceled for Friday due to snow th - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham's Max Bus services canceled for Friday due to snow threat

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham's Max Bus service will not be in operation on Friday, Dec. 8.

The service is closing in an attempt to avoid driving in Friday's predicted snowfall.

"In an effort to keep our employees and our customers safe, service has been canceled for Friday," Max said in a press release.

