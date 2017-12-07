Birmingham opens warming station at BJCC

The city of Birmingham has opened a warming station at the BJCC for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

The city is also rolling out crews to make preparations to keep you safe. City leaders feel they are ready for Friday’s snow threat.

One of the biggest ways they're serving cities is by opening warming stations. They'll be open starting Thursday night and run through Sunday.

Normally the warming station is at the Boutwell Auditorium. The location has changed this time. This one is set up in the south exhibition hall at the BJCC.

That's the location that's closest to the large electronic marquee just outside the Legacy Arena.

They have set up about 175 cots already, but have room for nearly 100 more. So, if you need a warm place to sleep, they will be open.

They'll serve dinner, have water and then the cots for you to rest on

