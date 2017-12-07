Birmingham Barons new uniform is a nod to the Magic City’s history

The Barons are debuting a new jersey this spring, that is a way to honor the past. “We wanted to capture that sense of civic pride, that enthusiasm for not only Birmingham but the Barons as well,” Said Barons President and General Manager Jonathan Nelson.

The bold black alternate jersey has the nickname “magic city” in nostalgic script across the front. The sleeve features the iconic “Magic City” sign that now marks the Rotary Trail. The black cap, features a single B, in honor of the Birmingham Black Barons.

“The color scheme channels back to different areas in Baron’s baseball. 1981 when the Barons relocated back to Birmingham… and then also connects to the Birmingham Black Barons years, the legendary years when the Birmingham black barons played at Rickwood field. Two very important areas of professional baseball and the barons in Birmingham.” Said Nelson.

Big Communications created the new look, after delving into historical records and comparing what the Barons jersey looked like since their inception.

“We looked at every iteration of jerseys that they had,” says ark Ervin of Big communications. “Because baseball is such a historic sport, we wanted to incorporate different elements to showcase what baseball means to the city and what the city’s history means to baseball.”

The new look coming as the Barons celebrate five years at Regions Field. “We’ve been so proud that the ballpark has been a focal point for the resurgence of Downtown Birmingham, and all the magic that is brought to our great city,” said Nelson.

The new uniform is not replacing the white stripes or red jerseys, but is an alternate that will be worn during Thursday night games, and others games if the team chooses.

