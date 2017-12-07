Thousands of students attend sheriff's office special needs rodeo

Thursday the Cullman County Sheriff's Office hosted their annual special needs rodeo.

The event gives students from all across Cullman County the chance to go to the AG Center and try their hand at lassoing, barrel racing and event getting to ride the hay ride.

Over 1,000 students participated in Thursday's event.

Parker Black tells us he volunteers with the special needs rodeo every year.

This is everything to me. Even something as small as roping, I take for for granted everyday," said Black. "These kids they love it. It's the world to me to be able to help them."

Friday and Saturday The Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo will also be held at the Cullman County Ag Center.

Gates open at 5:30 each night with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.

You are able to purchase advanced tickets at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Traditions Bank and Jack's Western Wear.

