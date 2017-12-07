Turkey and Cranberry Pinwheels, Rosemary Roasted Almonds, Mini Cheesecakes

Turkey and Cranberry Pinwheels,

Ingredients:

1 8-oz. block Greek cream cheese or use ?-less-fat cream cheese, softened

¼ cup whole berry cranberry sauce

8 10-inch whole wheat tortillas

1 lb. low-sodium deli turkey

4 oz. fresh baby spinach

Directions:

Spread cream cheese and cranberry sauce evenly over tortillas. Top with turkey and spinach, and roll up. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Cut each wrap into 5 slices.

Rosemary Roasted Almonds



Ingredients:

10 oz. raw almonds

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1½ tablespoons finely chopped rosemary

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Spread almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Bake 5 minutes.

While almonds roast, combine butter, sugar, and salt in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Stir in rosemary and cayenne pepper. Toss with roasted almonds.

Spread coated almonds in a single layer on baking sheet.

Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until almonds are toasted and fragrant, stirring occasionally.

Mini Cheesecakes

Ingredients:

1 cup graham crackers crumbs

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 8-oz. block Greek cream cheese or use ?-less-fat cream cheese, softened

? cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

Optional Toppings: Fresh raspberries, sugared cranberries

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 18 miniature muffin cups with paper liners.

Stir together graham cracker crumbs and butter in a small bowl. Press evenly into bottom of prepared muffin cups.

Beat together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and fluffy. Add egg, and beat on low speed just until blended. Spoon over crusts. B

Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until centers are set. Cool in pan 10 minutes.

Remove cheesecakes to a wire rack, and cool completely. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Top with fresh raspberries or sugared cranberries just before serving, if desired.)

