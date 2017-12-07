Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Christopher Adams!

Christopher is a senior at Helena High School with a 4.29 GPA. He is involved with Brookwood Baptist Hospital Explorer Program and First Priority. In addition, he volunteers at the elementary school through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. He always strives to go above and beyond both educationally and personally.

Christopher, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!

