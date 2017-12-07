FIRST ALERT: See expected snow totals in Friday's Winter Weather Advisory

FIRST ALERT: We are under a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central, east-central and west-central Alabama. This is on Friday from 3 a.m.-6 p.m.

Snow is expected in these areas with total accumulations of 1/4-to-1/2 an inch. Higher elevations could even see accumulations up to an inch of snow.

As rain develops into south and central Alabama tomorrow, cold air moving in from the north could see the moisture begin changing to a rain/snow mix--and then into snow beginning late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Temps will likely stay just above freezing with the initial snowfall, with will prevent significant accumulation on the roadways, but light accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

As far as today is concerned, we could see isolated light showers through the day, highs near 46 and winds becoming north around 5 mph.

Tonight's lows appear to only be falling to 32 tonight and warm to about 38 degrees Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks to be mostly clear and cold.

A slight chance of rain returns to our forecast next Tuesday.

