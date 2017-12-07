Fire destroys Pratt City home

Researchers at the University of Alabama are studying ways to help cut back on energy that heat and cools our buildings.More >>
After a number of On Your Side Investigations and hard work by the community, some neighbors now wondering when state leaders are going to act on a Jefferson County cemetery bill that became law over the summer.More >>
Snowfall is already developing in Mississippi and we will likely see some rain and snow mixed by as early as 3 a.m. Accumulations during the overnight will be minor. In fact, many areas will see no snowfall.More >>
Birmingham's Max Bus service will not be in operation on Friday, Dec. 8.More >>
The city of Birmingham has opened a warming station at the BJCC for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.More >>
