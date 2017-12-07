Fire destroys Pratt City home

An early morning house fire destroyed a home in Pratt City Thursday.

No residents were in the home in the 900 block of 6th Place at the time of the fire. Previously, crews were called to the home after the residents called about a strange odor believed to be related to wiring. Firefighters cut off the power to the home. They arrived on the scene this morning around 4 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.

It took five crews to get the blaze under control.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.