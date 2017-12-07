Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Central AL counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Alabama Friday as cold air continues to move through the area.
Rain is expected to change into snow, starting late Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory starts at 3 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
The following counties are affected:
The total accumulation is expected to reach a quarter to a half of an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces.
