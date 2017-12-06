Former Gulf Coast, LSU defensive back commits to Alabama

After one year with Mississippi Gulf Coast, a former LSU defensive back is taking his talents to another SEC West power.

Saivion Smith announced his commitment to Alabama through a tweet today, saying he's "matured on and off the field, and MGCCC has humbled me beyond measure."

In his lone season with Gulf Coast, Smith posted 31 tackles along with two interceptions.

