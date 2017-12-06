Former Gulf Coast, LSU defensive back commits to Alabama

After one year with Mississippi Gulf Coast, a former LSU defensive back is taking his talents to another SEC West power.
Saivion Smith announced his commitment to Alabama through a tweet today, saying he's "matured on and off the field, and MGCCC has humbled me beyond measure."
Please respect my decision. #RTR ?? pic.twitter.com/rd47JapURo— ?? (@Saivion_1k) December 6, 2017
In his lone season with Gulf Coast, Smith posted 31 tackles along with two interceptions.
Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.