Hoover cruises to another Class 7A championship

Hoover quarterback Jalen Parker passed for four touchdowns to lead the Bucs over McGill-Toolen 48-20 to win the Class 7A State Championship for the fifth time in the last six years.

"We executed about as well as we can in the first half," said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. "Just so proud of this team. To beat three straight unbeaten teams in a row to win this title, that's about as good as it gets."

The win improves Hoover to an 11-3 record and it's 11th state title since 2000.

