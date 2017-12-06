ESPN: Sources say Tennessee to offer head coaching job to Bama DC Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as head coach, according to ESPN's sources.More >>
It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New OrleansMore >>
The selection committee released its final rankings for this year's College Football Playoff.More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Tigers fill the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Clemson is in at No. 1 and the Auburn Tigers, fresh off its 26-14 Iron Bowl victory, are at No. 2.More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Arkansas has hired SMU's Chad Morris to become the school's new football coach.More >>
A Big Ten plane is the talk of The Sip. Jim Harbaugh touched down in Oxford on Tuesday. The Michigan head coach is trying to attract a trio of Rebels.More >>
Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024.More >>
