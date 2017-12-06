ESPN: Sources say Tennessee to offer head coaching job to Bama DC Jeremy Pruitt

Tigers fill the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Clemson is in at No. 1 and the Auburn Tigers, fresh off its 26-14 Iron Bowl victory, are at No. 2.

Auburn jumps to No. 2, Alabama falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?

Bama in, Ohio State out of College Football Playoff

It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New Orleans

(Source: The Associated Press)

Alabama to play in Sugar, Auburn in Peach bowls on New Year's Day

Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as head coach, according to ESPN's sources.

