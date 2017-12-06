ESPN: Sources say Tennessee to offer head coaching job to Bama D - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

ESPN: Sources say Tennessee to offer head coaching job to Bama DC Jeremy Pruitt

Source: RollTide.com Source: RollTide.com
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as head coach, according to ESPN's sources.

