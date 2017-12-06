EMA: Civil Emergency Message goes out by accident - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

EMA: Civil Emergency Message goes out by accident

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Civil Emergency Message was accidentally sent out Wednesday night, according to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

The Huntsville-Madison County EMA said it went out by accident during testing.

There is no active civil emergency in the state.

