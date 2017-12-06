FIRST ALERT: Snow likely in Friday forecast

We've been tracking a cold rain across the area Wednesday with the temperatures holding in the 40s. Spotty showers will continue through the evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s. It is possible we could see some light snow showers in East Alabama near Anniston and Heflin. Temperatures will fall to around freezing by Friday morning and that's when the forecast gets interesting.

FIRST ALERT: Snow is likely in parts of the area Friday. The greatest potential for snowfall is north of I-85 and south of I-20. At this point, it is too early to give you the exact location. Most accumulations will be light with the exceptions of higher elevations in East Alabama. It is also possible we could see some heavy snowfall in Georgia including the Atlanta area. Fortunately, ground temperatures will remain above freezing. We will keep you updated on-air and via the WBRC First Alert weather app.

The weekend looks sunny and chilly. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 40s. We'll see more sunshine and cold temperatures on Sunday.

The forecast will continue to remain mostly dry through early next week with a slight warm up into the 50s.

