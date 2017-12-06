Escaped inmate calls WBRC newsroom while on the run

New developments in the case of an escaped Alabama inmate still on the run.

Antwone Wilson called WBRC Wednesday from a "restricted" number and said he broke out of prison because he's innocent of the robbery conviction that landed him in prison with a life sentence.

Wilson escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility Monday morning, along with inmate Ronald King, who surrendered to authorities Tuesday. In a 15-minute conversation, Wilson first said he was in California, then Cuba, and would not say how he escaped.

WBRC repeatedly encouraged him to surrender, but Wilson said he would only do that if the courts would grant him a new hearing so he could prove his innocence.

You can listen to the full interview above:

We notified the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and U.S. Marshal Service of the call. The agencies are continuing to search for Wilson and said he should be considered dangerous.

