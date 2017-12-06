Hoover PD arrests Birmingham firefighter for showing obscene photos to minors

Hoover police have Arrested a man for disseminating obscene photographs.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Kevin Turpin.

Birmingham Fire Rescue PIO Harold Watson confirmed Turpin is a firefighter with the department.

He's accused of showing two girls younger than 10 an obscene photograph in the parking lot of Dollar General on Tyler Road on Nov. 14.

Turpin turned himself in to Hoover police.

