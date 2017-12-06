Galleria Blvd. Extension Project to relieve traffic in area

If you travel Highway 150 or 31, you know there is a lot of traffic around the Galleria.

A lot of people have been taking a shortcut causing headaches for one business. Ashley's Furniture off of Highway 150 is being used by a lot of drivers to go from Riverchase to Galleria Boulevard.

The Galleria Boulevard Extension Project will go from Highway 150 to the Old Montgomery Highway. So, people would not have to cut through the business' parking lot.

The county is acquiring rights of way at this time. Bids for the project should go out next year.

"The Galleria Extension is on the books. It will continue and help with ingress and egress around the Galleria and will improve that area," said Jimmie Stephens, a Jefferson County Commissioner.

Right of way could be acquired by first or the middle of next year. This is a joint venture between Hoover, Jefferson County and federal funds.

