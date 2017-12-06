Hoover, JeffCo hope to add turn lanes to South Shades Crest Road

If you go up and down South Shades Crest Road, you know there's a lot of traffic.

Hoover and the county hope to team up to put in much-needed turn lanes.

Hoover has already budgeted $1.5 million to make those improvements to the roadway.

Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens says the county will also be spending millions.

"We are looking to have turn lanes in strategic areas off of 150 towards South Shades Crest between South Shades Crest and Morgan Road," Stephens said.

Stephens said they are looking to target the highway 150 intersection. Also South Shades Crest Elementary and certain large subdivisions in the area.

"It's part of a comprehensive plan we're to work with our municipalities to improve the infrastructure and traffic flow to the different areas around the county," he said.

Hoover is also looking to build a new interchange near South Shades Crest for travelers on I-459. Officials are convinced it will be a major plus for people who live and travel up and down South Shades Crest.

