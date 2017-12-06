Deputies ask for help cracking Forestdale cold case

Patricia Evins is not looking forward to Christmas without her only son.

"It's a bad time for me. That is my only child. I'm not doing well at all," Evins said.

Korry Evins was out with friends Oct. 14 when he returned to his apartment on Crabapple Lane in Forestdale early Saturday morning.

"It appears he got out of his vehicle and approached the apartment complex and it looks like he made it to the bottom of the steps where he encountered a gunman and the shooting began," Sgt. Lloyd Watkins said.

Evins lived in the apartment with his wife and 18-year-old stepson.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department cannot find a motive for the shooting. It doesn't look like a robbery.

Evins said her son did not have any enemies.

"Everybody loved Korry. He was the sweetest person. He would help anybody. He would do anything for anybody," Evins said.

Sheriff's office investigators believe someone in the Forestdale community knows why someone would murder Evins.

"It's a tragic case. We need somebody in the community to step up and give us some information to give this family comfort and closure," Watkins said.

"This would be a great closure. I think I could sleep at night if knowing that person has been caught." Evins said.

Anybody with information about this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office 205-325-1450 or CrimeStoppers 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.