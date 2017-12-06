Tuscaloosa sees big economic impact from Super 7

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox called the Super 7 finals a big money maker for the city.

"Those three days equal one game day," according to Maddox.

That could add up to between the $12 and $15 million dollars a University of Alabama football game earns if the crowds are huge and the weather cooperates.

"This time of the year there's not a lot of hotel reservations, so it certainly brings people into town and it adds to the already very vibrant shopping scene welcome here in Tuscaloosa," Maddox explained.

Fans will also spend money in Tuscaloosa shops and restaurants.

That's the immediate impact.

Don Staley with the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission said there's also the future impact that can't be calculated.

"In our community, at out stadium saying I've fallen in love with the place as a 10 or 11 year-old. And this is where they're coming as a 17 or 18 year-old," Staley said.

It's also seen as a draw to encourage those young fans to later enroll at the University of Alabama.

Above all else, it keeps football fans talking about Tuscaloosa a little more than usual.

"Take the economics side off of it. It's a great way to continue to get Tuscaloosa's name out there," Maddox said in closing.

