FIRST ALERT: Snow threat continues for Friday

We've been tracking a cold rain across the area Wednesday with the temperatures holding in the 40s. Spotty showers will continue through the evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will fall to around freezing by Friday morning and that's when the forecast gets interesting.

FIRST ALERT: Snow is likely in parts of the area Friday. The greatest potential for snowfall will remain north of I-85 and include parts of Shelby, Bibb, Talladega, Coosa, Clay, and Tallapoosa counties. It is possible we could see a few flakes as far north as I-20. Accumulations will be light because of a relatively warm ground and air temperatures above freezing. Most accumulations will be on grassy areas. We will monitor closely for changes in the forecast, but at this point the impacts should remain low based on the temperatures. Most models suggest between .25" and 1" depending on the location. Some of the heaviest snowfall could be closer to the Georgia line. We could see some snowfall as early as 5 a.m. Friday and ending late afternoon. Stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates on this developing weather.

The weekend looks sunny and cold. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 40s. We'll see more sunshine and cold temperatures on Sunday.

The forecast will continue to remain mostly dry through early next week with a slight warm up into the 50s.

