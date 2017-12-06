Playoffs: Alabama, Georgia to face off in national championship game

Here's a look at the 2017 season bowl game lineup, leading to the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 8. (Source: Facebook/CFP)
(RNN) – Alabama steamrolled over Clemson 24-6, thanks to turnovers. The Crimson Tide will face Georgia, who defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in double overtime at the College Football National Championship. The Bulldogs overcame a first half deficit of double digits to win.
- College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl - Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48
- College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama 24, Clemson 6
The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.
Here are the winners of the other bowl games:
Dec. 16
- Celebration Bowl - North Carolina A&T 21, Grambling 14
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Troy 50, North Texas 30
- AutoNation Cure Bowl - Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
- Las Vegas Bowl - Boise State 38, Oregon 28
- GILDAN New Mexico Bowl - Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
- Raycom Media Camellia Bowl - Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State, 30
Dec. 19
- Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl - Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3
Dec. 20
- DXL Frisco Bowl - Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10
Dec. 21
- Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl - Temple 28, Florida International 3.
Dec. 22
- Bahamas Bowl - Ohio 41, UAB 6
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Dec. 23
- Birmingham Bowl - South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Army 42, Sand Diego State 35
- Dollar General Bowl - Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Dec. 24
- Hawaii Bowl - Fresno State 33, Houston, 27
Dec. 26
- Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl - Utah 30, West Virginia 14
- Quick Lane Bowl - Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
- Cactus Bowl - Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Dec. 27
- Walk-On's Independence Bowl - Florida State 42, Southern Miss 13
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Iowa 27, Boston College 20
- Foster Farms Bowl - Purdue 38, Arizona 35
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl - Texas 33, Missouri 16
Dec. 28
- Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman - Navy 49, Virginia 7
- Camping World Bowl - Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
- Valero Alamo Bowl - TCU 39 , Stanford 37
- San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Dec. 29
- Belk Bowl - Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
- Hyundai Sun Bowl - NC State 52, Arizona State 31
- Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl - Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
- NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl - New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State 24, USC 7
Dec. 30
- TaxSlayer Bowl - Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
- PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Penn State 35, Washington 28
- Capital One Orange Bowl - Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
Jan. 1
- Outback Bowl - South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - UCF 34, Auburn 27
- Citrus Bowl - Notre Dame 21, LSU 17
