Bill Clark named Conference USA Coach of the Year

League officials with Conference USA announced Wednesday that UAB head coach Bill Clark has been named the 2017 C-USA Coach of the Year.

Clark helped guide the UAB football team to a program record number of wins in their first year back after a two-year hiatus.

UAB was ranked 130 by preseason publications and was picked to finish last in the C-USA preseason poll, however Clark led the Blazers to an 8-4 record and a second place finish in the C-USA west division.

They will play Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl on December 22.

“What Bill Clark and his staff have accomplished over the last two and half years is simply amazing and we are honored his fellow C-USA coaches agreed by naming him Coach of the Year,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “The entire football world has been watching us closely this season and Bill has done a fantastic job keeping the players focused week in and week out. We are thrilled to be playing in the Bahamas Bowl and look to cap off this season on a high note with our program’s first ever bowl victory.”

