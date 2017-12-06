Doug Jones calls for Sen. Al Franken to resign

The Democrat in Alabama’s heated Senate election says it is time for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken to “step aside and let’s move on.”



Doug Jones made the comments while greeting volunteers at a campaign phone bank in downtown Birmingham.



“Initially this was part of a Senate Ethics Committee. It seems to me now that we’re at a point that it would be best for the country and what would be best for his constituents is for Sen. Franken to step aside and let’s move on,” Jones told reporters.



Jones has criticized his Republican opponent Roy Moore over allegations by several women that Moore pursued them romantically or sexually when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s and an assistant prosecutor in Etowah County.



Moore has denied the allegations.



“This issue is going to be one that resonates in the halls of Congress. It should have. Members of Congress, members of the Senate should not be treated differently than people in this country. Should not be treated differently than businesses and CEOs. I applaud these women who come forward. I applaud the women who have come forward against Roy Moore. It’s time those women be believed just like the women that are coming out against Sen. Franken, Rep. Conyers and others,” Jones said.



Alabama’s special Senate election takes place Tuesday, December 12th.



