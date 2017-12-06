Woman, 54, killed in single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa Co.

Alabama State Troopers say a woman from Buhl was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Bonnie Dinoff Grice. The crash happened on Romulus Road less than one mile south of Coker.

Troopers say Grice died when the 2006 GMC Envoy she was driving left the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Grice, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

