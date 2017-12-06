FIRST ALERT: Parts of Alabama to see light snow on Friday

A band of rain is cutting across the state and areas south of a line from Greensboro to Brent to Columbiana to Vincent to Heflin are wet and areas north are dry. You might see sleet briefly mix in or a few wet snowflakes with the rain, but it will quickly change to all rain. No problems, other than wet pavement, are expected Wednesday. Cold and breezy and feeling like it’s in the 30s. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon and fall back into the upper 30s tonight.

Light rain will remain possible south of I-20 and again on Thursday across this zone. Temperatures will rise into the 40s once again.

FIRST ALERT for rain mixing with and changing to snow on Friday morning across South Alabama. The band of wintry precipitation may come as far north as Bibb, Shelby, St. Clair, Calhoun and Cherokee counties, or it may only go as far north as Tallapoosa and Randolph.



All computer models agree that parts of south Alabama will see some snow on Friday into Friday night, but not all models agree on amounts and exact placement of the snow band. It’s still too early to predict amounts, but I will say that this does looks light in most areas and will occur during the daylight hours which limits the chance for accumulation. Light snowfall rates and warm ground temperatures will also lower the threat for accumulation, especially on pavement. Initially, the only chance for accumulation would be on elevated and grassy surfaces or at higher elevations where temperatures will be below freezing.



IF snow continues after dark, then those places would see a better chance for accumulating snow and IF snowfall rates are high, then accumulation is more likely. The zone we will be watching for this potential is around Tallapoosa, Randolph, Chambers and Lee counties.



We will continue to review future model data and update this evolving forecast. As of now, travel impacts look minimal and we will see wet pavement where snow falls than anything else.



Wintry precipitation exits by Saturday and very cold air settles in. Low temperatures in the 20s will be common both mornings this weekend. This cold pattern looks to last for a while.

