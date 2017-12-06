Super 7 Begins in Tuscaloosa Wednesday

The Super 7 Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Championships begin Wednesday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.



The first championship game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. McGill-Toolen and Hoover will play for the Class 7A title. Thursday and Friday, there will be three games each day.



The championship rotates between Tuscaloosa and Auburn each year.



The head of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports says organizers hope to give the players an experience of a lifetime on the field, but also something that extends beyond that.

"Whether it's the 10-year-old kid that's in the stadium watching his brother play or there to watch his sister as a cheerleader, in the band, they may decide during that time frame that this is where they're coming to school, because of the experience at this beautiful stadium, and this incredible community," TTS CEO Don Staley said.



