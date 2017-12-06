The Nutcracker opens Thursday in Tuscaloosa

A holiday classic returns to the stage in Tuscaloosa once again. The Nutcracker, presented by Tuscaloosa Community Dancers, runs Thursday through Sunday at the Bama Theatre. Tickets are available at the box office.
Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
In addition to young dancers from across the Tuscaloosa area, the show also features two professional dancers, visiting from New York City Ballet.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.