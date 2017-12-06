The Nutcracker opens Thursday in Tuscaloosa

Two dancers from this year's TCD performance of The Nutcracker, Kennedy Duffy in the role of Fritz and Liza Grace Cole in the role of Clara. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)

A holiday classic returns to the stage in Tuscaloosa once again. The Nutcracker, presented by Tuscaloosa Community Dancers, runs Thursday through Sunday at the Bama Theatre. Tickets are available at the box office.

Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

In addition to young dancers from across the Tuscaloosa area, the show also features two professional dancers, visiting from New York City Ballet.



