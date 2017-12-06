Former Pleasant Grove police officer surrenders to forgery and perjury charges

A former Pleasant Grove police officer is out on bond after surrendering to several counts of forgery and one count of perjury.

Alabama Attorney General Steve says Lawrence Harrell Jr., 47, turned himself in to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department last week and was released after posting a $60,000 bond.

Harrell was indicted on October 20 on 11 counts of second-degree forgery of traffic citations and one count of perjury.

If convicted, Harrell faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to ten years and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 12 counts.

