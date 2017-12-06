Gnocchi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ingredients:

2 9-ounce packages refrigerated gnocchi or one 17.5-ounce package shelf-stable gnocchi
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1 pound Italian sausage, casings removed
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 5 ounce bag baby spinach
4oz chicken stock 
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2oz unsalted butter
3/4 cup or 3 ounces grated Parmesan, plus more for garnishing

Directions:

Cook the gnocchi according to the package directions, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid. 
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. 
Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. 
Add the sausage and cook, crumbling it with a spoon, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. 
Add the garlic, spinach, optional roasted red pepper, salt, and pepper and cook, tossing frequently, until the spinach wilts, about 3 minutes. 
Add the chicken stock and butter. Add the drained gnocchi, the reserved cooking liquid, and the Parmesan and toss. 
Divide among individual bowls and sprinkle with additional Parmesan. 
Tip: Gnocchi are small, quick-cooking dumplings, usually made from potatoes. 
You'll find them with the fresh or dried pasta in supermarkets, or you can substitute a short pasta, such as rigatoni, penne, or farfalle.

