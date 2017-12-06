Ingredients:

2 9-ounce packages refrigerated gnocchi or one 17.5-ounce package shelf-stable gnocchi

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 pound Italian sausage, casings removed

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 5 ounce bag baby spinach

4oz chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2oz unsalted butter

3/4 cup or 3 ounces grated Parmesan, plus more for garnishing

Directions:

Cook the gnocchi according to the package directions, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add the sausage and cook, crumbling it with a spoon, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the garlic, spinach, optional roasted red pepper, salt, and pepper and cook, tossing frequently, until the spinach wilts, about 3 minutes.

Add the chicken stock and butter. Add the drained gnocchi, the reserved cooking liquid, and the Parmesan and toss.

Divide among individual bowls and sprinkle with additional Parmesan.

Tip: Gnocchi are small, quick-cooking dumplings, usually made from potatoes.

You'll find them with the fresh or dried pasta in supermarkets, or you can substitute a short pasta, such as rigatoni, penne, or farfalle.

