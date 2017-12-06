Everything we know about ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

If you have yet to do your holiday shopping, you’re not exactly in the market for bad news about your gift lists

By Rick Marshall



You never run out of targets when you’re the world’s greatest assassin, so John Wick: Chapter 3 will bring Keanu Reeves‘ legendary hitman back to the screen for more bullet-riddled adventures May 17, 2019. The film is expected to begin preproduction soon, with the script reportedly finished.

There’s no word yet on who will direct John Wick: Chapter 3, but screenwriter Derek Kolstad will once again pen the script for the film, having written the first two installments of the series. After co-directing the first film, Stahelski then directed the sequel solo, and could very well return to the director’s chair for Chapter 3.

Finger on the trigger

John Wick: Chapter 3 was first reported to be entering the preproduction phase in December 2017, with Omega Underground reporting that Kolstad had finished his script and the project is gaining momentum. Although the film still doesn’t have a director attached, casting could begin in the near future — particularly if the studio plans to bring Stahelski back.

Lionsgate announced the release date for the third chapter of the John Wickfranchise back in September 2017. At the moment, the John Wick sequel is the only movie scheduled to premiere that weekend, but that’s likely to change as the 2019 calendar begins filling up.

A cast of killers

At this point, it’s unknown which cast members will — or even can — return from the previous two installments of the franchise, given the high body count of the sequel. Reeves’ titular assassin, however, will likely be joined by returning cast members Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and John Leguizamo, who all played key roles in the first two movies.

Reeves has also indicated that he’d like to bring Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange, We Need to Talk About Kevin) into the franchise. Speaking to People in September 2017, Reeves welcomed a reunion with Swinton.

“You know, I had the chance to work with her — I was in two films with her [Constantine and Thumbsucker] … I’m on board with that,” he said. “We run into each other once in a while socially out there in the world. She’s a remarkable person and actress, so I’m all aboard with that!”

New targets, new places

Details are scarce regarding the plot of John Wick: Chapter 3, but the second film in the franchise ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, with (spoiler alert) John Wick on the run from the global guild of assassins he once belonged to, with a massive bounty on his head.

“Tell them … tell them all … whoever comes, whoever it is, I’ll kill them. I’ll kill them all,” he tells McShane’s character before running off into New York City with his dog.

Various reports suggest that the film could send John Wick to Tokyo or Jerusalem — something Reeves himself hinted at — or possibly make his way to the United Kingdom or Asia. While doing interviews for the second film, Stahelski indicated a desire to explore John’s origin story a bit deeper in the third film, as well as the hierarchy of the criminal underworld that was teased in John Wick: Chapter 2.

“We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works,” Stahelski told The Independent in June 2017. “We’re going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don’t want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr Wick’s journey.”

The legacy

One of the surprise hits of 2014, the first John Wick movie raked in $43 million domestically and $88.7 million worldwide with its story of a retired hitman who’s drawn back into his violent past life when a pair of petty criminals with powerful connections push him too far. The film was made for just $20 million and received glowing reviews from professional critics and general audiences alike for its innovative action sequences, making it a surprisingly successful project for co-directors Stahelski and David Leitch. A sequel was announced shortly thereafter, and 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 was an even bigger hit, earning $92 million in U.S. theaters and $171.5 million worldwide on a production budget of $40 million, and even more positive reviews than its predecessor.

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends