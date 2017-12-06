FIRST ALERT UPDATE: So, who in the state could see some snow?

Scattered sprinkles are still possible out there today. Other than that look for overcast skies and temps warming into the mid to upper 40s...and north winds around 5 mph.
Tonight should see cloudy skies, temps dropping close to 36 and calm winds.
FIRST ALERT: Friday shows a chance of brief snowfall for south/southeast Alabama...or rain mixed with snow, mainly south of the I-85 corridor. Again, emphasis on the words "brief" and "south."
Frigid temps are in the forecast for our weekend mornings and into Monday morning...highs should be close to 50 under mostly clear skies.
A slight chance of rain returns next Tuesday.
Have a happy "Hump Day"!
