Police hold parent of three-month-old baby in custody while child fights for his life

A three-month-old baby clung to life Tuesday after being declared brain dead.

One of his parents remained in the custody of the Fairfield Police Department while detectives await formal charges.



Those charges could come as early as Wednesday.



Chief Nick Dyer said the child was injured Monday morning when his parents were having an argument inside their home in the Mattie Gill Jackson housing community.

But police were still trying to figure out how the injuries occurred.



Dyer says both parents are deaf and detectives are using the assistance of a translator and that has slowed the questioning some.



Dyer said the couple has four other children ranging in age from one years old to seven years old.



Detectives were still working to determine if they were home at the time of the incident, and if so, if they saw what happened.



They have been placed with other family members while police investigate.



