FIRST ALERT: Colder temperatures arrive

Spotty showers are possible Tuesday night with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and damp with highs in the mid 40s. It is possible we could see a few flurries in the higher elevations of east Alabama. This will not be a factor in travel. Wednesday night lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Snow chances are still possible on Friday mainly along the I-85 corridor. If you have travel plans, several forecast models are suggesting some periods of light snowfall extending from Mississippi through Montgomery, Auburn, and then Georgia. The NAM model is most aggressive with this solution. This will occur during the daytime and warm ground temperatures will mean little travel impact. This is something to watch closely because we could see some changes in the forecast as we get closer to Friday. The overall threat does look minimal at this time.

The weekend should be mainly sunny and cold. In fact, the coldest air we've had this season. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Saturday. It will be bitter cold overnight Saturday into Sunday with lows around 27. Sunday should be sunny with a high of 48. Warmer temperatures are expected on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

