Report: Shea Patterson among 3 Rebels planning to visit Michigan

A Big Ten plane is the talk of The Sip. Jim Harbaugh touched down in Oxford on Tuesday. The Michigan head coach is trying to attract a trio of Rebels.

One of those is Shea Patterson. Michigan's need and Shea's skillset could put the Wolverines back in the Rose Bowl picture.

This should make the Internet fun for a minute pic.twitter.com/YmCdTMnQm5 — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) December 5, 2017

Ole Miss originally had restrictions on what schools Patterson and five other players could attempt to transfer to. Today the Rebels announced that they lifted those barriers.

So those 6 looking to go elsewhere can look anywhere.

ESPN reports Patterson, Van Jefferson, and Deontay Anderson will all visit Michigan this weekend.

Confirmed that Michigan is expecting Ole Miss potential transfers, Shea Patterson, Deontay Anderson and Van Jefferson, to visit this weekend. Jim Harbaugh met with Anderson today, outside of Ann Arbor, and is expecting Anderson on campus this weekend.... https://t.co/ck50xsdZou — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 5, 2017

I was told Harbaugh is meeting with Shea Patterson right now. Of note with Shea, his parents were Michigan fans, his grandpa played for the Detroit Pistons and Shea was at one point committed to Arizona in HS, recruited by Matt Dudek, who is now at Michigan. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 5, 2017

