History comes alive at Arlington Christmas open house

High Tea and History kicked off the holiday season at Birmingham’s only antebellum home this weekend.

Arlington held their annual Christmas event complete with southern belles, musical performances, Christmas crafts, and of course Santa.

Built in the Elyton neighborhood in the mid 1800s, the home is now on the National Register of Historic Places. It was one of the first county seats of Jefferson County.

For the holidays, it is decorated just like it would have been one hundred and 50 years ago, using natural local greenery including magnolia leaves and pine.

The house is opened and operated by the city of Birmingham, and hosts holiday events throughout the year. For more information or to plan your visit click here.

