Birmingham announces Christmas tree lighting

By Shilo Groover, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) -

The City of Birmingham has announced their Christmas tree lighting plans.

The lighting will be held Sunday, December 10 at 5 p.m. in Linn Park.

The tree in front of city hall was being decorated Tuesday with crews using cherry pickers to start stringing the lights and ornaments.

