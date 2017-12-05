All lanes of I-459 SB blocked by jackknifed 18-wheeler; Crews sa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

All lanes of I-459 SB blocked by jackknifed 18-wheeler; Crews say fuel spill clean up could take hours

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

I-459 southbound is completely shut down near Liberty Parkway.

A jackknifed 18-wheeler is blocking all lanes.

Officials say it could be hours before the road reopens as crews clear the fuel spill.

