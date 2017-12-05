Liquor licenses approved for Avondale businesses - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Liquor licenses approved for Avondale businesses

By Shilo Groover, Producer
Three Avondale businesses are a step closer to serving mixed drinks.

Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved the restaurant retail liquor licenses for Post Office Pies, Saws Soul Kitchen, and Avondale Common House .

Now, the licenses have to be approved by the state, which is expected to take a few weeks.

