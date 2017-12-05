Alabama family asks for Angel Tree gifts for children in lieu of flowers following loss of loved one

A Chilton County family continued to support Christmas gifts for needy children even after the death of a husband and father.

Rather than buying gifts for each other, Terry Denard and his family in Chilton County decided several years ago to start buying toys for needy children through the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

"He wanted to buy toys. The thought to him of children not having a Christmas was heartbreaking to him. He had had a huge heart," his wife Anita Denard said.

Denard died of lung cancer a few weeks ago. In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to bring toys to donate to the Angel Tree. The donations poured in from friends and family!

On Tuesday, Anita brought the truckload to the Salvation Army warehouse.

"Her story really touched me. It put in perspective what we are all doing and who we are doing it for," said Lori Cork with the Salvation Army.

Anita said her family wanted to continue to help needy children at Christmas time as a way to honor her husband who was a man with great passion for life and children.

"I'm sure he is quite happy because so many people would honor him and think about all these children as well. I just hope they will continue to do that every year," Anita said.

Angel Tree donations are doing well this year and this Chilton County family is an example of what the season is all about.

