Family wants answers after death of B'ham man in home invasion

The family of a 45-year-old Birmingham man wants answers to why someone would kill him.

Birmingham Police were called to the 2800 block of 32nd Place Southwest Monday night around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim - 45-year-old Marlon Hale - with a gunshot wound to his leg. Hale told officers two men came in and made him lie on the floor.

Shakeithia Hale says it appears her father put up quite a struggle. "It's blood going all over the house. You got blood on the refrigerator. Blood on the walls. Blood on the carpet, chair - even on the lamp. He was struggling," Hale said.

Police say Hale was shot in the leg by one of the men who left the home a short time later. Hale was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"My daddy had been living here for a long time. He owned the house. He owned the house next door. He was a good man. He is a good person to get along with. He would help you out if you need help," Hale said.

Police say Hale described his attackers. One was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. The other was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Hale believes someone in the area may have answers.

"We just need answers about who did it. Why you did it and people know who did it. Why won't they come forward? Y'all been knowing the man for a long time," Hale said.

Anyone with information about the murder can contact the Birmingham Police Department's Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.