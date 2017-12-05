New electronic message boards coming to Tuscaloosa interstate

The Alabama Department of Transportation wants to put the brakes on drivers running into traffic problems on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa.

Work crews will begin putting up electronic message boards on the interstate in January.

They'll use information available from traffic cameras already on the roadway and send it to the traffic management center used by ALDOT and the City of Tuscaloosa on the University of Alabama campus.

"So by having that extra set of eyes 24/7 now, we'll be able to monitor the cameras set up on I-20/59 and sort of better relay that information to your interests via your ALGO traffic app or they can look on the website too," according to ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams.

That should give drivers a better understanding of what's going on in front of them so they're not stuck in traffic and wondering why.

"This is also in conjunction with the city of Tuscaloosa as well so if there's ever an accident or a closure we have to divert traffic off I-20/59 in conjunction with the city of Tuscaloosa we would change some of the traffic signals to better accommodate the volume that passed on the interstate," McWilliams added.

