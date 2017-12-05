Secretary of State responds to voter fraud investigation request from Moore campaign

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has responded to a request from the Roy Moore campaign to investigate potential voter fraud.

According to Merrill's office, an official with the Moore campaign reached out to them on Friday, December 1 to report some sample ballots at the Probate Office in Uniontown were marked for the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones.

Merrill says he then contacted the Bullock County Probate Judge and asked him if he was aware of the issue. The judge checked the sample ballots in the office and found 10 to 15 had been marked for Doug Jones. The judge removed those ballots and properly disposed of them.

Secretary Merrill then spoke with the Moore campaign team to inform them that the ballots were found and had been removed. Merrill also says he would send guidance to all probate judges in the state to make sure their sample ballot supplies were not marked.

The chairman of Roy Moore's U.S. Senate campaign asked Merrill to look into potential voter fraud across Alabama ahead of the December 12 election. In a letter to Merrill released on Tuesday, Bill Armistead - the chairman of Roy Moore's campaign - said the Moore campaign was disturbed by evidence out of Bullock County that official sample ballots for the December 12 election were marked for Democrat candidate Doug Jones.

You can read a copy of Armistead's letter to Merrill below.

Dear Secretary Merrill: I am deeply disturbed by evidence from Bullock County that official sample ballots for next week’s Special Election for United States Senator have been observed in the Probate Judge’s office that were marked for Democrat candidate Doug Jones. Dirty tricks like this undermine public faith in the integrity of our elections, and therefore strike a blow at the legitimacy of our elected officials which is foundational to our representative democracy. They also reveal a serious breach of the security protocols that should protect these and other election materials against fraud and other malicious acts. On behalf of the Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate campaign, I write today to urge you to commence a full investigation of this security breach. In the meantime, it is critically important for you to take swift action to deter future bad conduct and reassure the people of Alabama that this upcoming election will be conducted freely, fairly, openly and honestly. First, please request the Probate Judges across Alabama to inspect the election materials currently in their possession—including but not limited to official sample ballots—for signs of tampering or other mischief. Second, please issue guidance to the election officials in each county on appropriate security protocols leading up to next week’s election. Finally, please request the election officials to permit one authorized representative of each candidate in the special election to appear and—in the presence of the election officials —inspect the sample ballots, so that we can be assured that what happened in Bullock County was an isolated incident, and not part of a broader plot to steal this election. Representatives of our campaign will bear the enclosed credential, signed by me. Thank you in advance for acting quickly and decisively to address this issue and uphold public confidence in the integrity of this election. Sincerely, Bill Armistead

Chairman,

Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.