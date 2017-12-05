UPDATE: Man hit by train in Birmingham identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Man hit by train in Birmingham identified

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities have identified a man hit by a train in Birmingham Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the victim's name is Perry Lewis Dandridge. He was 60-years-old.

The accident happened in the area of Dennison Avenue.

