UPDATE: Man hit by train in Birmingham identified

A man in Birmingham is upset after finding his uncle living in what he described as disgusting conditions. The elderly uncle lives in Magnolia Terrace in Pratt City.More >>
A man in Birmingham is upset after finding his uncle living in what he described as disgusting conditions. The elderly uncle lives in Magnolia Terrace in Pratt City.More >>
New stats released show 76 people have died in house fires in Alabama this year.More >>
New stats released show 76 people have died in house fires in Alabama this year.More >>
Tuscaloosa City School Board leaders are debating whether their new school choice plan can help all students.More >>
Tuscaloosa City School Board leaders are debating whether their new school choice plan can help all students.More >>
A Civil Emergency Message was accidentally sent out Wednesday night, according to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.More >>
A Civil Emergency Message was accidentally sent out Wednesday night, according to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.More >>
We've been tracking a cold rain across the area Wednesday with the temperatures holding in the 40s. Spotty showers will continue through the evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s.More >>
We've been tracking a cold rain across the area Wednesday with the temperatures holding in the 40s. Spotty showers will continue through the evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s.More >>