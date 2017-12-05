UPDATE: Man arrested in construction site shooting in Tuscaloosa

A man accused in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa construction site is under arrest.

Tuscaloosa Police say around 9 a.m. Tuesday, investigators arrested William Darryl Eubanks, 50, at his home in the 800 block of 33rd Avenue.

Investigators say on December 5 Eubanks came to the work site on Stillman Boulevard to see someone else and there was an argument over an unknown matter between the victim and the suspect. The suspect then shot the victim, according to police.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to DCH Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Eubanks is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder.

